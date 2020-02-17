Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.31 ($75.94).

Shares of BAS opened at €62.51 ($72.69) on Thursday. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.56 and its 200-day moving average is €64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

