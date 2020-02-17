Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

BFSA opened at €32.95 ($38.31) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. Befesa has a 52 week low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 52 week high of €41.65 ($48.43).

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

