Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and $3.73 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bithumb, Coinbit and SouthXchange. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,281,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinsquare, Cobinhood, WazirX, OKEx, Kraken, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, CoinZest, CoinEx, Bitrue, CoinBene, Bithumb, BigONE, Hotbit, Bibox, Coinsuper, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Korbit, Bit-Z, DragonEX, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinbit, Bitfinex, YoBit, Upbit, Bitkub, MBAex, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

