BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $806.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

