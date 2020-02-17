Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$31.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.52. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.95%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

