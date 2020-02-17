Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EPAY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 303,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,535. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.10.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.