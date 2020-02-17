Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 38.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 303,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,535. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

