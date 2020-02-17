Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Davy Research raised Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.95. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 37,500 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

