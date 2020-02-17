Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ BDGE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. 29,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.