Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. 7,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

