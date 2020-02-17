Brokerages Anticipate Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Model N’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $39,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,724.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,935 shares of company stock valued at $176,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 288,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 545,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Model N has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $35.84.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.