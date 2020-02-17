Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.38. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $53.99. 3,451,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,633. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,632. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

