Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MLI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 92,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

