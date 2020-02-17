Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $84.50

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. 949,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Paychex has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
