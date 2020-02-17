Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $84.50

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. 949,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Paychex has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.