BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.46, 83,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 95,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.94. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

