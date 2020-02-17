Burst (BURST) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX and Poloniex. Burst has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $43,549.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,082,678,437 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

