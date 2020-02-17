Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $79.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,849,046. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.