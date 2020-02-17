Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

CCL opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,820 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,585,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $26,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

