Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

TSE:CVE opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

