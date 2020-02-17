Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. 157,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

