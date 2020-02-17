Comparing Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) & The Competition

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) is one of 14,176 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Malvern Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp N/A N/A 16.93 Malvern Bancorp Competitors $438.15 million $44.73 million 15.07

Malvern Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Malvern Bancorp Competitors 77758 262817 323273 14507 2.40

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp Competitors 12.65% 68.44% 40.12%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp peers beat Malvern Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

