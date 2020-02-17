Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $527,155.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.03226051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00157434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.