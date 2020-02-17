ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.90) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraFect an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFRX. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 551,626 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

