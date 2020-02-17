Contrasting Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway N/A N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Hathaway and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hathaway currently has a consensus target price of $367,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway N/A N/A N/A $15,075.48 22.57 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 4 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.