Critical Survey: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & Emerald Expositions Events (OTCMKTS:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events N/A N/A N/A MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and MoneyOnMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events N/A N/A N/A $0.85 11.29 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emerald Expositions Events and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 0 3 0 0 2.00 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats MoneyOnMobile on 2 of the 3 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

