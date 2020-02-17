Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Tops $27,522.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $27,522.00 and $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00321694 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012839 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

