Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

LON:DOM opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.85. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.95.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.