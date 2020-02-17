DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.53 ($42.47).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €38.96 ($45.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €24.83 ($28.87) and a 12 month high of €39.07 ($45.43). The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.