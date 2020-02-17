Egretia Price Down 17% Over Last Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $4.06 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.03291731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00244748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00156823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.