ELA Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $879,144.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.04 million and $879,144.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

