Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.55 million to $32.39 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $154.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $160.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $158.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. 207,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,691. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

