Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 3,990,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,144. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,139 shares of company stock worth $8,679,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.