Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,989,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $164.56 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.63 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

