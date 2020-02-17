Fiera Capital Corp Has $895,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,323.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $101,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,128 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,848. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

