Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $122,953.00 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00456046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012433 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

