Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 560.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $1,139,159.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

