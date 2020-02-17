GAM Holding AG Has $505,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.64 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

