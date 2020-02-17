Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €132.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.44 ($149.35).

Shares of Siemens stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during trading on Monday, hitting €107.88 ($125.44). 1,254,924 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €114.61 and its 200-day moving average is €105.68. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

