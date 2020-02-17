Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.