Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GRG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut Greggs to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($30.94) on Friday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,344.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.34.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

