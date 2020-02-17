H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of HEO opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
