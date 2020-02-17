H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of HEO opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

