Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 204.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.