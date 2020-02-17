Hancock Whitney Corp Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.79 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $294.97. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

