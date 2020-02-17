Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 129 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,445,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 68.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 828.8% in the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $565.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

