HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,159. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

