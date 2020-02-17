Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $88.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

HSKA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. 36,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $110.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heska by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heska by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Heska by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heska by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

