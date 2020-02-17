Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,030 at Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSX. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hiscox to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,427.08 ($18.77).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.40. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

