ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 252 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,278,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,928.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

