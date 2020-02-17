ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 252 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,278,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,928.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
