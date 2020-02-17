Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Hits $26.22 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Upbit, Coinbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

