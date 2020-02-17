Informa (LON:INF) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Informa to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 908 ($11.94).

Get Informa alerts:

LON INF opened at GBX 778.20 ($10.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 825.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 819.75. Informa has a one year low of GBX 689.40 ($9.07) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.