Informa PLC (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 906.71 ($11.93).

Several research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa stock traded up GBX 23.20 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 781.40 ($10.28). 1,354,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 689.40 ($9.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 825.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 819.75.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

